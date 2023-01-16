Credit Suisse Group Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $103.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

RTX opened at $98.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

