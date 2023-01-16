Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 680 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.28) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.62) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.61) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.36) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.04) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 941.36 ($11.47).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,496 ($30.41). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 607.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 711.10. The stock has a market cap of £745.11 million and a PE ratio of 2,403.23.

Insider Activity

ASOS Company Profile

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($321,052.63). In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($321,052.63).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.