Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($44.09) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday.

Covestro Price Performance

1COV stock remained flat at €40.49 ($43.54) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a 52-week high of €58.00 ($62.37).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

