Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $3.70 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.70 billion and approximately $166.99 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $12.92 or 0.00060758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00080380 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00011237 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001131 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00024682 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004095 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000122 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.