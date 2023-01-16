Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $78.00 at Mizuho

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.31.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. Corteva has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 401,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

