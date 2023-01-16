Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 391.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.85 and a 200-day moving average of $174.27. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $199.77.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

