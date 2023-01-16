ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Short Interest Update

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ContraFect Trading Up 0.7 %
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContraFect (CFRX)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.