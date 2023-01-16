Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, an increase of 70,650.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CTTAY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.41. 292,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

CTTAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($86.02) to €59.00 ($63.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €70.00 ($75.27) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

