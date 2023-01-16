Comparing HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) & Getaround (NYSE:GETR)

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) and HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Getaround and HyreCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround N/A N/A -0.10% HyreCar -46.03% -1,016.64% -128.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Getaround shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of HyreCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of HyreCar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A HyreCar $35.72 million 0.49 -$25.95 million ($0.81) -0.70

This table compares Getaround and HyreCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Getaround has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HyreCar.

Risk and Volatility

Getaround has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HyreCar has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Getaround and HyreCar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 2 0 3.00 HyreCar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Getaround presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 351.39%. HyreCar has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 894.15%. Given HyreCar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HyreCar is more favorable than Getaround.

Summary

Getaround beats HyreCar on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. operates a car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company sourcing vehicles from individual owners, as well as commercial owners of vehicles including car dealerships and fleet owners. HyreCar Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

