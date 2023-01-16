Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Cut by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 192,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,578. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.