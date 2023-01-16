CoinLoan Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,670.65 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.90 or 0.00042980 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $44.52 million and $1,670.65 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00428314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,275.06 or 0.30064520 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00780760 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.