Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance
NYSE RQI opened at $13.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.11.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI)
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.