Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RQI opened at $13.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

