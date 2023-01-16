Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

