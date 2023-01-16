Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Lowered to C$97.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Desjardins upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$89.71.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 4.3 %

CCA traded down C$3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$69.76. 139,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,736. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.16. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$62.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$725.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 10.0299993 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at C$181,124.30. In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total value of C$30,206.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,554.24. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,887.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,124.30.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

