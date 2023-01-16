CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.92.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,423,000 after acquiring an additional 918,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,502 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,908,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,844,000 after acquiring an additional 699,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

