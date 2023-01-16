CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $210.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CME. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.40.

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.09. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

