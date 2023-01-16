Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

CLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of CLW opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $612.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.89. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $46.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $538.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $317,305.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,792.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,832 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth $6,416,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 113.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 72,281 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 23.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 374,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after acquiring an additional 71,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 280.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

