Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.81.

UPS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.15. The company had a trading volume of 92,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,700. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

