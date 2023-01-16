Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 162,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 101,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 74,483 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.53. 1,924,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,561,678. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

