Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 207.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,725,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 285,624 shares of company stock worth $100,127,414. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $361.62. 53,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,033. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $343.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.