Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 5,707 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 569.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $54,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.14. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $191.00 and a 1 year high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,496 shares of company stock worth $6,457,630. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

