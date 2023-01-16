Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 5,856 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.91. 19,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $218.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.43.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

