Clear Street LLC Takes Position in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Clear Street LLC owned 0.53% of Global Blockchain Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,163,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,684,000.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GBBK remained flat at $10.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

