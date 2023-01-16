Clear Street LLC Sells 90,167 Shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Clear Street LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,167 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 85,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrea Acquisition Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASAX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

About Astrea Acquisition

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

