Clear Street LLC Purchases 9,472 Shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) by 139.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of LFACU stock remained flat at $10.31 on Monday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.31.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

