Clear Street LLC Purchases 7,108 Shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) by 380.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDAQU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Compass Digital Acquisition Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.