Clear Street LLC Buys 9,646 Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU – Get Rating) by 803.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $197,000.

OTCMKTS FSRXU remained flat at $10.08 on Monday. 10,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in identifying businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries.

