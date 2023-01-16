Clear Street LLC Boosts Stock Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Rating) by 5,314.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in COVA Acquisition by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS COVAU traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $10.50. 4,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

About COVA Acquisition

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

