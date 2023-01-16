Clear Street LLC Boosts Stock Position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR)

Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,547 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000.

NASDAQ:CLINR remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

