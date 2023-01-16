Civic (CVC) Trading Up 27.2% Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CVC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $102.74 million and $28.64 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00432370 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,323.71 or 0.30349215 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00768364 BTC.

About Civic

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.