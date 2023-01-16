Citigroup Cuts American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $10.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of AXL opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.07%. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

