Cim LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cim LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.27. 21,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

