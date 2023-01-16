Cim LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cim LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.68. The stock had a trading volume of 231,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.