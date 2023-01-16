Cim LLC Lowers Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cim LLC decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,400 shares of company stock worth $8,461,778. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,722. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

