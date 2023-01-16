Cim LLC Has $16.09 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cim LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 3.4% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,404,000 after acquiring an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,669,000 after purchasing an additional 51,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 725.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $12.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,524.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,475.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,512.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

