Cim LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $135.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

