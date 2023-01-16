Cim LLC Cuts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cim LLC lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up about 0.9% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

SIVB traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $252.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,644. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $705.90.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.18.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

