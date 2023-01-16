Cim LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cim LLC raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 296.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $16.43. 131,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,611. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

