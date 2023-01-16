Cim LLC Acquires Shares of 7,556 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.77.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.50. 5,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,811. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.