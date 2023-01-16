Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIOXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo Stock Performance

CIOXY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,744. Cielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Cielo Increases Dividend

About Cielo

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. Cielo’s payout ratio is currently 66.68%.

(Get Rating)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.