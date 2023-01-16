CIBC Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$18.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.44.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$18.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.07 and a 12-month high of C$18.73.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$273.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

