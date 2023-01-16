CIBC Increases Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$35.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QBCRF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Quebecor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$31.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday.

Quebecor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

