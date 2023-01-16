Chromia (CHR) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

Chromia (CHR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $94.02 million and $19.80 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00428314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,275.06 or 0.30064520 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00780760 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

