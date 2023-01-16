Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 926 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,085,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.61. 113,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.73.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

