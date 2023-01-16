Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 1,512 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $92,450,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $97.92. The company had a trading volume of 92,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

