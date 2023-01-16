Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 2,338 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $484,426,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,104,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,539,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 108,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.74.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.