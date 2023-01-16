Chemung Canal Trust Co. Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $268.89. 93,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.13. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

