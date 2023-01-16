Chemung Canal Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.11. 1,342,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,724,033. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $55.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

