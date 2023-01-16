Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $11.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $449.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.47 and a 200-day moving average of $443.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $363.97 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

