Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.57. 363,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,861,167. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.21.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

